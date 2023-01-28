Buhari opposed Tinubu’s emergence, after Ahmad Lawan got rejected by APC Northern governors- Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, or was reported that the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Akin Osuntokun, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has reacted to the recent outburst of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he said that the redesigning of the naira, and fuel scarcity, were targeted at sabotaging the coming election and his aspiration in particular.

When Osuntokun was asked to give his view, as President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to react to Tinubu’s outburst, he said everyone knows that the president won’t say anything on it.

He said, “On second thoughts, I think he might. Either way, don’t let us get ahead of ourselves. Nonetheless, I believe that both of them have crossed the rubicon and there is no going back.”

Further talking, Osuntokun said the president, during his recent speech, indirectly indicated that the target of the new currency policy, are aimed against those who want to buy votes and force themselves on Nigerians at the election.

He said, “You would not be in doubt on the identity of the candidate he has in mind. I had long anticipated this turn of events in a column I wrote after the APC presidential primaries titled ‘Running against Osun and Buhari’. The sum of my argument was that, Buhari opposed Tinubu’s emergence, after Ahmad Lawan got rejected by All Progressives Congress’ Northern governors.”

The Director-General said, “He was opposed to the emergence of Tinubu as the party’s candidate, after his alleged preference, Ahmed Lawan, who is the senate president, got rejected by the APC northern governors. At the time, he pretty much indicated his veiled hostility to the Tinubu presidential ticket. Given the latest flash in his cold war with the Jagaban, I think the presidential aspiration of the latter is doomed.”

