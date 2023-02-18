NEWS

“Buhari Once Told Us That National Interest is More Vital than Rule Of Law” -Jide Johnson

A leader of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Jide Johnson, has recalled how Nigerians praised President Buhari when he said that national interests supersede the rule of law. Jide recalled the issue on Plus TV while discussing the president’s decision on the old Naira notes despite the stand of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the topic, Jide said, “Legal interpretations are different from public opinion.” However, democracy requires that leaders listen to the demands of the people. We have seen how things have turned out during the last 7 years of this administration, and we, the media, have also played a role in entertaining some of the excesses of this administration.

He added, “I recall when President Buhari attended the national conference of the NBA, where he said national interest is more vital than the rule of law.” People applauded the president over the comment. I have often advocated for the respect of true democracy and the constitution in Nigeria.

