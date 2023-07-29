Buhari Once Said He Will Relocate To Niger Republic And Rest – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has sparked reactions on social media after recalling what former president Muhammad Buhari said shortly before he left office. He said that the former president once said that he would relocate to Niger Republic to rest after leaving office.

The reminder from Shehu Sani is coming following the unrest that has been rocking the West African country for a couple of days now.

A couple of days ago, soldiers from the presidential guard in Niger Republic had held President Mohammed Bazoum hostage inside the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of Niger, immediately giving signals of a coup d’état.

While reacting to the development, Shehu Sani said – “Ehh, the Buhari who once said he will relocate to Niger Republic and rest.”

It should be recalled that a few days to the end of his administration, Buhari had said that he intended to stay far away from Abuja as possible. He said that he planned to retire to his hometown in Daura, in Katsina State, and that if anybody disturbs him Niger Republic would come to his defence. He said that he had a good relationship with the neighbouring African countries.

Meanwhile, several African leaders and the international community have condemned the coup in Niger Republic. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS has reiterated that ECOWAS will not tolerate any action that undermines democracy in the region. He said that the Nigerian government will do everything it can to make sure democracy is sustained in Niger

