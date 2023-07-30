Buhari Once Said He Will Relocate To Niger Republic And Rest – Shehu Sani

Recalling a comment made by former president Muhammad Buhari before leaving office, former senator and representative for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani has sparked reactions on social media. If what Sani says is true, Buhari has said in the past that he plans to retire to the Republic of Niger.

The upheaval in Niger Republic over the past few days provides the backdrop for Shehu Sani’s reminder. There may have been a coup attempt recently when members of the presidential security took prisoner President Mohammed Bazoum in the presidential palace in Niamey.

Shehu Sani made a comment on the subject, bringing up Buhari’s stated desire to temporarily move to the Niger Republic.

Buhari has already stated his intention to return to Daura, Katsina State, his birthplace, after his term as president ended. To further emphasise his excellent links with his fellow African nations, he further promised that the Niger Republic would come to his aid in the event of any unrest.

The world community and other African leaders have spoken out against the recent coup in Niger Republic. Niger’s democracy will not be undermined, said Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

