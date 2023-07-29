Buhari Once Said He Will Relocate To Niger Republic And Rest – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has triggered reactions on social media by recalling a statement made by former president Muhammad Buhari before leaving office. According to Sani, Buhari once mentioned that he would move to Niger Republic to rest after his tenure.

The reminder from Shehu Sani comes amidst the ongoing unrest in Niger Republic over the past few days. Recently, soldiers from the presidential guard held President Mohammed Bazoum hostage inside the presidential palace in Niamey, indicating a potential coup d’état.

Commenting on the situation, Shehu Sani quoted Buhari’s previous intention to relocate to Niger Republic for rest.

Before the end of his administration, Buhari had expressed his desire to retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, away from Abuja. He also stated that if anyone caused any disturbance, Niger Republic would come to his defense, emphasizing his positive relationship with neighboring African countries.

Various African leaders and the international community have condemned the coup in Niger Republic. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also chairs ECOWAS, reiterated that democracy in the region would not be undermined, and the Nigerian government will do its utmost to sustain democracy in Niger.

Ifey_communication (

)