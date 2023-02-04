Buhari Of 1983 & Whom I Voted For in 2015 Is Not Like This – Cleric Laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Olagunju, lamented about the Buhari-led administration in a recent interview with Alaroye paper, as he indicated that this wasn’t the Buhari that performed well during his military regime in 1983 and not the one he voted for in the 2015 presidential election.

The cleric, while talking during the interview, indicated he was surprised to see that Buhari, who was voted into power to arrest and prosecute corrupt politicians, is now moving with them. He indicated that although he had a prophecy in 2017 that the Northerners were going to dislike the president and that would continue until his tenure expires, and that was part of what was happening after his helicopter was stoning during his visit to Kano.

He stated, “This was not the Buhari of 1983-84, and for whom did I vote?” He is now seen in association with those that are pulling the country down. It is God that is angry with his administration because he has failed the people of Nigeria completely. I have made prophecies before in 2017, and you can check numbers 15, 16, and 17 of them. I said his people would detest him, and you see that happening with people throwing stones at him.

