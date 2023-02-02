This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari Not Happy That Nigerians Are Suffering– FG Speaks On Naira Notes Scarcity

According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, President Muhammadu buhari is not happy with the hardship Nigerians are currently facing at this time, especially over the scarcity of new naira notes.

The statement was released at the 65th ministerial briefing that was organized by the Presidential Communications Team in the State House in Abuja, the minister urged Nigerians to have more patient because the current difficulty they are facing is only temporary.

Zainab responded to a question Government was concerned about the current difficulties by stating that the initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was required for the economic prosperity of the country.

She compared the suffering of the people to the wound that is being treated and heals up after some time.

She claims that it has some beneficial impacts, particularly about the large mopping-up of funds outside the banking system

Zainab laments that it was pathetic to see how residents had to wait in queues and fight with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to withdraw their hard-earned money.

So, it’s not all over. But the positive side of it is that there is a lot of currency that has been mopped up by this operation.

And it means it has achieved a good level of success, but the only sore point is the pain that it has caused to citizens, which is regrettable, but which is also very transient and temporary, and the bulk is continuing to address

Content created and supplied by: Articleman

News )

