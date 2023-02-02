Buhari Not Happy That Nigerians Are Suffering – FG Speaks On Naira Notes Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Finance, Budget, and National Planning Minister Hajiya Zainab Ahmed said President Mohammed Buhari is saddened by the frustrations of Nigerians, especially the lack of a new naira bill.

At the 65th ministerial briefing hosted by the presidential communications team at the Abuja State Capitol, the minister urged Nigerians to be a little more patient, as the current difficulties are temporary. Whether or not the federal government is concerned about the current emergency, Zainab said the initiative by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is necessary for the country’s economic growth.

She likened the public’s pain to wounds that were treated and eventually healed quickly. The minister stressed that the new policy is of the utmost importance at this time and appropriate to combat corruption at all levels. In her opinion, large-scale fundraising outside the banking system has some positive implications. Zainab said it was pathetic to see citizens queuing for ATMs and struggling to get their hard-earned cash.

“But this is a temporary situation,” she said. The Minister stressed that citizens still have the opportunity to visit bank halls and deposit their old currency for redemption in the new currency, as stipulated in Article 20(3) of the CBN Law.

“So it’s not all over yet.” But the positive side of this is that a lot of currency was scooped up by this operation. And that means it has had a fair level of success, but the only pain it has caused the public is the distress it has caused, and unfortunately, it is very temporary. Most of those continue to be addressed, Zainab said on behalf of President Buhari.

Naija reported Thursday that the CBN ordered the Deposit Money Bank (DMB) to start accepting over-the-counter payments for the redesigned Naira banknotes after protests from Nigerians.

