NEWS

Buhari Never Asked Them To Reverse The Primary Election Result Based on My Tribe And Religion-Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu thanked President Buhari for his support during his speech in today’s APC Lagos mega rally.

According to Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his speech at the rally, President Buhari did not as for the cancellation of the APC Primaries after he (Tinubu) emerged winner and he is thanking him massively for that kind gesture.

In his own words as seen on TVC today…

“Thank you Mr. President, you followed the procedure, you encouraged all of us. The primary election came, the votes cast and we all waited anxiously. I won the primaries, you didn’t ask them to reverse it, based on my religion, you didn’t ask them to alter it based upon by tribe. You didn’t ask them to change it because I was not from your village in Daura.”

“You said to me “congratulations, you are itching there”. I came to you to nominate the vice Presidential candidate for me just as I did for you in 2015 but instead of giving me back in the same coin, you said no and gave me a better one.”

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

AnnSports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If You Think It’s Easy, Hire Julius Berger, and You Go Know Say Khaki No Be Leather”—Wike Boasts

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: We’ll lead by no less than 3m votes – Kwankwaso, Osun APC Declares Three-day Fast

2 mins ago

Video: Ovia 2023: Rousing welcome for Dennis Idahosa in Iguobazuwa [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

8 mins ago

Kaduna PDP Ward Chairman Kidnapped Days To 2023 Election

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button