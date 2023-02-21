Buhari Never Asked Them To Reverse The Primary Election Result Based on My Tribe And Religion-Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu thanked President Buhari for his support during his speech in today’s APC Lagos mega rally.

According to Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his speech at the rally, President Buhari did not as for the cancellation of the APC Primaries after he (Tinubu) emerged winner and he is thanking him massively for that kind gesture.

In his own words

“Thank you Mr. President, you followed the procedure, you encouraged all of us. The primary election came, the votes cast and we all waited anxiously. I won the primaries, you didn’t ask them to reverse it, based on my religion, you didn’t ask them to alter it based upon by tribe. You didn’t ask them to change it because I was not from your village in Daura.”

“You said to me “congratulations, you are itching there”. I came to you to nominate the vice Presidential candidate for me just as I did for you in 2015 but instead of giving me back in the same coin, you said no and gave me a better one.”

