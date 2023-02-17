NEWS

Buhari Must Exert His Full Authority On Governor El rufai — Tomide Akinribido

In a viral Video currently making waves on the internet, the executive governor of kaduna state, Elrufai were seen telling kaduna residents that the Old N500 and N1,000 Notes still Remain Legal Tenders.

Reacting to the video, honorable member of ondo state house of Assembly, Tomide Akinribido released a statement his official Twitter handle, where he explained why President Buhari must asert His Full Authority on Governor Elrufai.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Tomide Akinribido, he said; “President Buhari must exert the full authority of his office on Governor Elrufai now! His recent statement is an incitement to Kaduna residents to disregard the constitutional directives of the President and C-in-C,which is tantamount to Treason”.

