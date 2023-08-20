Buhari Mr. Anti Corruption Failed Momentarily When The NNPC Was Under His Watch – Prof Benjamin Okaba

The Leader of Ijaw National Congress, Professor Benjamin Okaba had reacted to the decision of President Tinubu on handling the petroleum sector. He alleged in an interview with Arise Tv that former President Muhammadu Buhari, who he also called Mr. anti corruption, failed momentarily when the NNPC was under his watch. He stated that he expected that President Tinubu would have learnt from the mistakes of the past government and do better.

He said, “When Buhari did it, he was not efficient because at the end we saw monumental corruption and incompetence. We expected this government to learn from the mistakes of the past. Buhari Mr. anti corruption failed momentarily when the NNPC was under his watch, even the petroleum sector suffered. Is Tinubu interested in continuing or perpetrating corruption and inefficiency? Or are they no Nigerians that can competently handle the position of minister of petroleum? Tinubu has to be advised.”

What are your thoughts on this matter?

[Start from 9:34]

To watch the video.

Vincent73 (

)