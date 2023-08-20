NEWS

Buhari mourns soldiers killed in Niger State

Muhammadu Buhari, a former president of Nigeria, has expressed his sorrow over the deaths of numerous soldiers who were killed in an ambush and ensuing chopper accident in Niger State.

36 officers were murdered in ambushes and an evacuation chopper crash, according to Defense Headquarters.

President Bola Tinubu received condolences from President Buhari over the incident in a statement released on Saturday and signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

After the horrible ambush in which we lost our courageous army soldiers, I am grieved by the helicopter tragedy. The grieving families are in my thoughts. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for those who were hurt.

“Please accept my sincere sympathies to the President, @officialABAT, the Federation Armed Forces, and the families of the departed.

“With the soldier’s discipline in our troops, it is only a matter of time before they overcome,” the former president stated.

