This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari meets with Tinubu at his official residence

On Wednesday morning, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), The President of Nigeria met with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, at the Presidential Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President however, had a 40 minutes delay on arrival to the Council Chambers to chair this week’s Federal Executive Council.

According to the statement of the senior sources of the Presidency, it states that the 40 minute delay was due to the the meeting the president had with Tinubu at his(Buhari’s) official resident.

Observarably, President, Muhammadu Buhari reportedly arrived by 10:40 am, about an hour after the usual time at the Council Chambers.

Notedly, the meeting with Bola Tinubu, today, is coming four days after the APC held its campaign rally in Abuja, at the Eagle Square.

The meeting its likely connected with the APC’s campaign and the election which is only about 10 days away, but the actual reasons for the meeting are not yet known.

President, Muhammadu Buhari’s delay was in his decision to monitor the Supreme Court’s ruling outcome against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government regarding the new Naira policy, said, another presidency source.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, 22, February.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, afterwards proceed to the Council Chambers where the cabinet members were waiting and several ministers.

Content created and supplied by: Nacossasabody (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #meets #Tinubu #official #residenceBuhari meets with Tinubu at his official residence Publish on 2023-02-15 19:28:10