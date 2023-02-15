This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock as naira crisis festers

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held on the morning of February 15, 2023, five days after Tinubu was invited by Buhari to a meeting on Friday night.

The President’s Wednesday meeting with the APC’s presidential torchbearer, according to senior administration insiders, is what caused him to be late for this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to a second source who spoke to the newspaper, Buhari was a little late for the meeting because he wanted to see how the Supreme Court’s proceedings involving the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and some state governments regarding the currency swap policy turned out.

Although the purpose of the conference is unknown, there is widespread speculation that it has something to do with the continuing naira crisis and the APC’s campaign for the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

According to Pulse, angry Nigerians took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their displeasure over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s order that commercial banks stop accepting the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.

According to reports, security personnel in Edo State shot and killed one person while attempting to stop demonstrators from breaking into a CBN office.

In addition, outraged by the cash shortage, demonstrators in Delta State set fire to a branch of Access Bank and smashed a number of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) installations.

Content created and supplied by: Goldenguy (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #meets #Tinubu #Aso #Rock #naira #crisis #festersBuhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock as naira crisis festers Publish on 2023-02-15 21:43:10