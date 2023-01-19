buhari meets CBN gov, Emefiele at State House

President Muhammadu buhari is currently meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

Thursday’s meeting is the second that has occurred between the duo since Emefiele returned to the country from his leave on January 12, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBN chief was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Emefiele received the president’s support for the Naira redesign and withdrawal cap policies, which were implemented in December and which they both believed would boost the Nigerian economy.

The DSS had been forbidden by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama from detaining the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

After failing to appear before the House of Representatives, which had summoned him on various bank policies late last year, the CBN made the announcement that the governor was abroad.

Content created and supplied by: Bawage (via 50minds

News )

