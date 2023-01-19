NEWS

Buhari meets CBN gov, Emefiele at State House

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 347 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

buhari meets CBN gov, Emefiele at State House

President Muhammadu buhari is currently meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

Thursday’s meeting is the second that has occurred between the duo since Emefiele returned to the country from his leave on January 12, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBN chief was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Emefiele received the president’s support for the Naira redesign and withdrawal cap policies, which were implemented in December and which they both believed would boost the Nigerian economy.

The DSS had been forbidden by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama from detaining the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

After failing to appear before the House of Representatives, which had summoned him on various bank policies late last year, the CBN made the announcement that the governor was abroad.

Content created and supplied by: Bawage (via 50minds
News )

#buhari #meets #CBN #gov #Emefiele #State #Housebuhari meets CBN gov, Emefiele at State House Publish on 2023-01-19 17:26:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

7 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

8 mins ago

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

16 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button