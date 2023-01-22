This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari leads Tinubu-Shettima campaign in Bauchi

President Muhammadu buhari is expected to attend All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate for Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima tomorrow, Monday.

In a announcement through Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, buhari is scheduled to steer the presidential and governorship marketing campaign of APC in Bauchi.

Onanuga said that buhari can be on the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am.

He introduced that the rally might take area in advance than different rallies, as buhari is likewise anticipated in Lagos the following day on a two-day go to.

The go to to Lagos that is anticipated to witness heavy Very Important Personalities, VIP, motion with attendant site visitors chaos, buhari will fee the Lekki Deal Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, concerning the Federal and Lagos State governments and a non-public company, Tolaram.

buhari can even fee the 32-metric heaps per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, certainly considered one among the most important withinside the global and the 18.75-kilometre 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

He is anticipated to fee the primary segment of the long-lasting Marina-Mile-2 Blue Rail Line on Tuesday, in addition to the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

The announcement examine in part: “For the APC, the presidential candidate, Tinubu will take his marketing campaign on Tuesday to Abia country and Ogun country on Wednesday.

“It can be a hectic week of electioneering because the candidate and his strolling mate, Senator Shettima, may also canvass for votes in Benue and Taraba on Thursday.

“While the Benue rally is billed for among 10 a.m and 1pm, Taraba’s will take area among 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

“The marketing campaign teach returns to Abuja on Friday for the launching through the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, of the All Farmers Progressive Association and commissioning of tractors for members.

“On the equal day, Shettima will preserve a Town Hall assembly with Livestock Development Group.

“The APC in its Action Plan pledges to consolidate on President buhari’s large investments in agriculture via way of means of putting in commodity exchanges and agricultural hubs in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

“Zamfara country, wherein all of the APC dispositions withinside the country have united, will host the final rally of the week on Saturday in Gusau, the capital.”

