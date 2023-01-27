Buhari knocks Nigerian elite for being ‘very selfish

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday in Katsina State, berated the Nigerian elite for being “very selfish” rather than uniting their might for the welfare of their fellow citizens.

In order to advance the nation, our elites in the past did not come to a consensus. They were exceedingly self-centered. After launching at least seven infrastructure projects carried out by the Katsina State Government, Buhari said at a luncheon, “I demand that they should think of the country more than themselves.

If the elite had greater regard for the populace, according to Buhari, the condition of living in the nation would be more tolerable.

The President lamented that the past governments did not maximize the available resources for infrastructural growth when a barrel of crude oil sold for $100, recalling a supposedly golden period in world oil prices.

When he took office in 2015, Buhari compared the two periods and remarked, “Our elite did not put their heads together in the years before to bring the country ahead. They were exceedingly self-centered.

“I insist that they put the country’s interests ahead of their own. They can work together for the benefit of the nation by doing this.

He claims that citizens are more interested in the security and economic outcomes that the government can deliver.

But because I requested it, I can’t really complain. I’ve tried my hardest, and I’m hoping that history will be kind to me,” he remarked.

Buhari praised Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari for prioritizing public infrastructure despite low funding.

Following that, he examined and disclosed a number of development initiatives in the fields of education, health care, and road infrastructure.

The Kofar Kaura Underpass, the Kofar Kwaya Underpass, the Kofar Kaura Water Works, the Katsina State Internal Revenue House, the Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute run by the Ministry of Ation, the Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa, and the Katsina State General Hospital are just a few of the projects.

Buhari, who is in the country for a two-day state visit, also checked on the progress of the first flyover, which is 90% finished and is being built in Katsina’s Government Reserved Area.

In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic’s aftershocks, Masari said in his message that his administration spent about N358 billion on necessities including salaries, pensions, health care, and higher institutions.

“Despite all of these, however, the State Government has been consistent in paying salaries, pensions, overhead costs to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as other Social Services like Medical Assistance to Patients and educational assistance to Students from Universities and other tertiary institutions within and outside the country, assistance to Mosques, Islamiyya Schools, and other religious organizations throughout the 34 Local Government Areas,” he said.

“The highlight of the expenditure incurred in one key area of responsibility indicates that the current administration has spent over N195 billion from 2015 to 2022 in the payment of salaries and allowances to civil servants and political office holders, approximately N34 billion in the payment of pension and gratuity to retired workers, approximately N36 billion in the payment of overhead and running costs to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government, and approximately N82 billion to cater for other expenses.

According to verifiable records, the State Government will have spent N357,927,829,790.87 on the aforementioned purposes by the year 2022’s end.

Masari said that about N2.5 billion was spent on the renovation and improvement of the general hospitals in Katsina, Funtua, and Daura.

“Up to this point, approximately N1.37 billion has been invested in the Contributory Healthcare Services, with capitation disbursement to accredited Primary Healthcare Facilities in the amount of N1,219,648,640.00 and fees for services which were paid to Secondary Healthcare Facilities in the amount of N152,947,332.66,” explained Masari.

He commended the President and the federal government for helping Katsina State through a number of interventions, including bailout funds that, in his words, helped the state government pay outstanding entitlements to its personnel on time.

