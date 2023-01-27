Buhari knocks Nigerian elite for being ‘very selfish’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken out against the Nigerian elite, saying he dislikes how they are more concerned with themselves than with the people.

He spoke about the selfishness of many Nigerians at a luncheon on Thursday in the state capital. He stated that if they cared more about the people, the country would be in much better shape.

During his presidency, a barrel of crude oil always sold for $100, but a lot of money was wasted instead of being used to build infrastructure. The President expressed regret over this.

Buhari drew a comparison between 1999/2015 and 2015/2023, saying, “Our elites did not work together to move the country forward in the past.

“They were not very nice. I keep telling them that they should care more about the country than about themselves. They can work together for the good of the country if they do this.”

Security and the economy, according to the President, are the most important aspects of government, and people don’t care how they are handled.

“But I can’t complain, because I asked for it,” he said.

Buhari praised Governor Aminu Masari’s administration for its efforts to improve infrastructure despite limited resources. He suggested that the work be copied.

The President’s remarks come just hours after Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, was chastised by the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization for attempting to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”

