Buhari Issues New Statement On The New Naira Notes Policy, Begs Nigerians To Exercise Patience

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is aware of the hardship that the new naira notes policy has brought on Nigerians, and has begged the citizens to continue exercising patience with the policy, while assuring the people that the policy is aimed at bringing in an overall improvement in the country.

The recent statement is coming from the President a few days after he stated that the N1,000 and N500 notes are no longer legal tender in the country, and had added that he has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow the old N200 notes to circulate in the system for another 60 days starting from February 10th to April 10th.

In the statement he released on Sunday his verified Twitter handle, he said – “I am fully aware of the current hardship being faced as a result of some policies meant to bring overall improvement to the country. I’m appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The naira redesign policy has continued to cause tensions across the country, with many lamenting how the scarcity of cash has affected their businesses and daily life.

It should be recalled that the CBN had said that the reason for introducing the policy was to tackle vote-buying during elections and curb terrorism and corruption in the country.

What do you have to say about this recent statement from President Buhari?

