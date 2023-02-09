This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Is With Me So You Have To Endorse My Ambition – Tinubu Tells Sultan Of Sokoto.

With less than three weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next President that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu while speaking in a viral video has told the Sultan of Sokoto why he must endorse his candidature ahead of the 2023 election.

It might interest you to know that the former Senator who represented the good people Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, including other members of the APC Presidential campaign council were in the ancient city of Sokoto where they held their Presidential, gubernatorial, and senatorial campaigns in the state. However, during his visit to the state, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima decided to pay a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto at his palace.

Speaking during his visit to the palace, Bola Tinubu in a viral video was heard telling the highly revered Northern monarch that his goal is to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Presidential election, adding that since he (Bola Tinubu) came with the President to visit the palace, the Sultan has no choice but to endorse him ahead of the election.

According to Bola Tinubu, he said, “Your Highness, we went to win election. And what we came for is to seek your blessing and endorsement. This is a request you can’t reject because the current President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces is here with me, and is on the seat. How can he be here and you will reject me? Thank you very much in advance, may God bless you”.

As we all know that as far as the general 2023 Presidential election is concerned, many Presidential candidates have been seeking endorsement from top citizens in the country with the aim of getting more votes during the election.

