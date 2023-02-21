Buhari Is The First President To Disobey Supreme Court Judgement – Ameh Ebute

A Former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, has stated that president Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to disobey the interim order of the Supreme Court is an abuse of power by Muhammadu Buhari.

Ameh Ebute went on to say that in the history of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is the first president whose administration has disobeyed the order of the Supreme Court.

Speaking further, Ameh Ebute said that it is an abnormal situation for the executive arm of government to disobey the order of the judicial arm of government which was expressed through the Supreme Court interim order.

Speaking further, Ameh Ebute explained that the judgement of the Supreme Court is meant to be obeyed by everybody, including the legislature and the executive arms of government.

He went on to say that it is important to understand that president Muhammadu Buhari’s new naira redesign policy is not the policy of the APC, rather it is the policy of Muhammadu Buhari and his team.

