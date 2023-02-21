Buhari Is On His Own; Don’t Throw Away Your Naira, Keep It – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the new Naira policy, as he asked Nigerians not to obey the President’s directive to not recognize old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender.

Oshiomhole had said, “On this matter, President Buhari is on his own. Your Naira will remain valid according to the Supreme Court. Don’t throw away your Naira, keep it. By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the President will expire.”

Oshiomhole said the APC has not been in support of Buhari’s move to change the Naira notes when election is approaching. He said Buhari’s move was targeted at hindering other politicians from actualizing their political dreams, even though he had already actualized his dream.

Oshiomhole went further to ask Nigerians to keep their old Naira notes. According to him, after the conduct of the coming election, President Buhari would cease to be relevant.

