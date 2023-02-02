Buhari Is Not The Problem But A Certain Cabal Wants To Install Tinubu As President – Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokeperson of the Obi/datti campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has been despised because of his refusal to openly endorse the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kenneth stated that there is a certain cabal that wants to forcefully install Asiwaju as the President of the Nation and that this is not what General Buhari stands for. Kenneth explained further that the Cashless policy is being established to ensure that there will be no vote buying in the 2023 election. A policy which he claimed to have caused a despair for the Tinubu’s cabal.

He said, ”Let me put it on record that when Buhari says he wants to do something he means it but my problem is that he often most time fail to supervise the people under him. People who have been known to thwart every good intention that he has.

Buhari is not the problem but a certain cabal wants to install Tinubu as President. At the recent campaign in Calabar, when they discovered that Tinubu had started derailing, they had to bring the campaign to an end. He started talking about dollar going from 200 naira to 800 naira, he forgot that it was even his party that was responsible for that. The DG had to run to use the microphone to cut Asiwaju off.”



