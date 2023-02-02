This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari Is Not The Problem But A Certain Cabal Wants To Install Tinubu As President – Kenneth Okonkwo

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian actor, lawyer, and spokesperson for the Labour Party, LP, Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo while speaking during an exclusive interview with the New Central TV has alleged that President Muhammadu buhari has been contemned because of his refusal to openly endorse the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Speaking during the interview, the outspoken politician, Kenneth Okonkwo noted that there is a certain cabal that wants to forcefully install the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu, as the next President of Nigeria, which is not what President Muhammadu buhari wants, adding that the cashless policy is a way of ensuring that there is no vote buying during the election.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, he said, “Let me put it on record that when buhari says he wants to do something he means it, but my problem is that he often most time fail to supervise the people under him. People who have been known to thwart every good intention that he has. buhari is not the problem, but a certain cabal wants to install Tinubu as president. At the recent campaign in Calabar, when they discovered that Tinubu had started detailing, they had to bring the campaign to an end. He started talking about dollar going from 200 Naira to 800 naira, he forgot that it was even his party that was responsible for that. The DG had to run to use the microphone to cut Asiwaju off”.

It might interest you to know that some days ago, the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu, while addressing his supporters during the APC Presidential campaign rally lamented over the current rate of the Nigerian currency.

You can watch the interview below…..

https://youtu.be/vtene4VYHqQ

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

