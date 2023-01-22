buhari Is Not Pampering Herdsmen Infact He Is Dealing With Them Like The Way He Did With BH- Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric, who is known for his contact with bandits and herdsmen terrorizing the North-West and North-Central parts of Nigeria, in an interview has said that president Muhammadu buhari is not pampering herdsmen, adding he (buhari) is punishment them if they commit any crime

He made this statement while responding to a question asked during the interview, which is “People say buhari is sectional and doesn’t want to do anything that will harm noble Muslims, especially Fulani”

In his own words, Gumi said “it’s the opposite. It is just a wrong perception. If there is any President that has actually killed innocent herdsmen in the forest, it is buhari. In all these bombardments, innocent people, women and children all die

“I’m telling you most of the herdsmen are reacting to the overuse of armed forces. And what I was able to do is to sit down with them and hear their grievances”

