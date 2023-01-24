This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari inaugurates the Lekki deep seaport and a rice factory in Lagos.

During his visit to Lagos on Monday, President Muhammadu buhari officially opened the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the rice mill.

Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos Rice Mill, and Imota, a 18.75-kilometer, six-lane, rigid pavement highway, were all set to be dedicated during the president’s two-day working tour.

Among others, there is the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History and the first section of the 13-kilometer Lagos Blue Light Rail.

Mr. buhari was greeted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, upon his return from Bauchi, where he had addressed a presidential campaign rally of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors of both Ogun and Ekiti states, Dapo Abiodun and Biodun Oyebanji, were present as well.

Before heading to the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, Ikorodu, Mr. buhari stopped at the port to officially open the 32 metric ton per hour facility.

The “rice mill will produce over 300,000 jobs directly and indirectly when it is fully operating,” as stated by Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s spokesman.

The seaport can be found at Ibeju Lekki, part of the Lagos Free Trade Zone, and has been called a “landmark project” for the state.

Lekki Deep Sea Port is “Nigeria’s greatest sea port with a draught of 16.5 meters,” as stated by Mua’zu Sambo, Nigeria’s minister of transportation. The port’s construction was initiated and finished during the presidency of Muhammadu buhari.

Because of this port, “growing commercial activities in Nigeria and throughout West Africa will get huge assistance.”

In his remarks, Mr. Sanwo-Olu credited the “overall effort of the federal government, the Lagos state government, and the business sector” for the success of the project.

The first commercial ship docked at the port on Sunday. That was announced on Twitter by the Nigeria Ports Authority.

