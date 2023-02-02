Buhari in support of Tinubu – FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), is fully in support of the presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed expressed this in light of his conversation with State House reporters on Wednesday, during which he claimed he was misquoted.

The Minister said in his statement during the Federal Executive Council meeting that no organization in the Presidential Villa was “formally aware” of the government’s efforts to undermine the election of the APC standard bearer.

“If there is somebody working against any candidate, we don’t know officially,” he said.

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, claimed on Wednesday that Tinubu is being targeted by some individuals in the Presidential Villa.

But first, let me use this opportunity to make a quick explanation, Lai remarked, elaborating on his earlier statement. I responded to a question yesterday at the State House post-FEC briefing by stating, among other things, that the President is dedicated to free, fair, and credible elections and that he is taking all reasonable steps to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

The President’s endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress, has led to some circles misinterpreting this remark.

“Well, I want to state without a doubt that Mr. President is fully behind the nominee for our party, as seen by the fact that he has continued to campaign with the candidate across the nation. Even the idea that Mr. President, the head of our party, is wavering in his support for our presidential candidate is absurd. I hope this makes any misunderstandings about my statement from yesterday clear.

