buhari imprisoned me in 1984 because I was close to Awolowo- Ebenezer Babatope

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Online this morning, it was reported that Chief Ebenezer Babatope, who was the former Minister of Transport and Aviation, an outstanding journalist, legal icon and core Awoist, has spoken about some of his ordeals while President Muhammadu buhari, was still the Head of State in Nigeria.

When he was asked how he was feeling, as he would be clocking 80 years of age tomorrow, Thursday, Babatunde said that he never knew he would live this long on earth because, he experienced a lot of things during the military era, especially during Major General President Muhammadu buhari’s administration, as the Head of State of the country.

During the interview, he was told to share his saddest experience and while he was talking, he said that the time he was jailed was his saddest moment and that was because, he was closer to the Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said, “buhari imprisoned me in 1984 because I was close to Awolowo. I was taken to Kirikiri, Jos and Yola prisons.”

