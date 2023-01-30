This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari ignores Ganduje’s security warning and travels to Kano today.

The President’s formal visit to Kano, which was originally slated for today, has not been postponed, according to a reputable security source who spoke to The Guardian yesterday.

In the state capital, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commissioned seven legacy projects sponsored by the Federal Government for buhari to officially open. These include a 10 MW hydropower plant, a cancer treatment center, and other infrastructure improvements.

The number of military officers and other uniformed men throughout the city rose yesterday, while Nigerian Air Force surveillance helicopters maintained watch from the air.

On Friday, the administration of Kano State revealed that it had formally requested that the Presidency delay the visit due to security concerns.Despite the letter to the contrary, a reliable source has verified that the Presidency is really prepared for the visit to go through as planned. However, the source said that buhari may prioritize a multi-billion-naira solar energy plant and a few federally funded projects.

He also spotted the presence of plainclothes security personnel, who are mostly members of the Aso Rock advance party, as they occupied crucial points in the state capital.

The Presidency has not responded to the letter you mentioned or informed the people of Nigeria or Kano that he would not be visiting. Actually, with God’s grace, the President will be in Kano today (tomorrow) to inaugurate a number of different projects. “That’s something I can vouch for,” the informant stated.

That an official letter had been sent to the Presidency was verified by Ganduje, who also emphasized that Nigerians were having a hard time due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policies. In addition, he warned that the trip might be marred by unanticipated events that endanger everyone’s safety.

“Deeply concerned with the suffering caused by the short time granted for discontinuing usage of old naira notes by the CBN and for security concerns, we have asked the Presidency that the visit to commission certain projects be postponed,” the governor had stated.

But on the next day, Ganduje changed his mind, declaring that everything in the state was ready to welcome him. After meeting with buhari at his country house in Daura, Katsina State, the governor and a delegation of state stakeholders announced the switch to reporters.

His words were, “We are very eager to greet him, and we have a lot for him to commission, including projects from the federal government and state governments.” They are cutting-edge work at its finest.

“One must see to believe.” Clearly, I have led a strong group from Kano State to meet with Mr. President on the new naira notes. We have laid out the grievances of the Kano people, and we are quite satisfied.

“He gave us the rundown.” He promised us that the fresh naira (notes) supply would grow and the timeline would be extended, which would alleviate people’s hardships. We filled him in on the fact that Kano, the second-most populous state in Nigeria after Lagos, is the commercial hub of the country’s northern region.

When compared to Lagos, which has made great strides toward a cashless society and cashless transactions, Kano ranks far higher. Nonetheless, Kano State is rather rural. However, there are still 24 municipalities that lack bank branches. The city of Kano is home to the vast majority of Nigeria’s banking institutions.

The hardships that rural places and individuals face when dealing with currency are easy to fathom. We are relieved, however, that not only has the deadline been pushed out but the quantity of naira notes will also increase. Thus, we appreciate the president’s initiative very much.

