Buhari Hosts Emefiele, Others At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday received in audience a team from The Arab Bank for Economic Development (BADEA) at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The team was accompanied by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who resumed work last Monday amid speculation that his position in the apex bank is being threatened over the issues he had with the Department of State Services (DSS).

As soon as Emefiele arrived back in the nation on Monday, rumours began to spread that the DSS had broken into the bank in an attempt to arrest him; however, the secret police denied this.

The DSS had been forbidden by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama from detaining the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

After failing to appear before the House of Representatives, which had summoned him on various bank policies late last year, the CBN made the announcement that the governor was abroad.

The President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, and the Arab Bank team, including BADEA Director General Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, the Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan, H.E. Safiu Olamiyan.

Later, the bank’s director general gave the president a gift.

