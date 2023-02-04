“Buhari Has Prophesied That Tinubu Will Be His Successor” – Tinubu’s Aide; Bayo Onanuga Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, an aide to the ruling party’s presidential flag bearer, made his reaction public on social media shortly after Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigned in Lafia. Tinubu is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A allegation was made by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who stated, “President Muhammadu Buhari has prophesied that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be his successor.” He went on to say that “today in Lafia, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari campaigned together, and the president said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the next president of the country.”

Mr. Bayo Onanuga continued by saying that “it is now left for skeptics to underscore the forecast made by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In related news, President Muhammadu Buhari has made it abundantly clear that he will give his full support to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambitions because he views him as a patriotic Nigerian. This comes as a result of the fact that President Buhari views Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a patriotic Nigerian In addition, the president stated, “I have known Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 20 years, and I know that he would offer his best to Nigeria.”

Darasimi98 (

)