‘Buhari Has Never Been Committed To Tinubu’s Presidency, His Disapproval Can Have Effect’ – Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, an Elder statesman and a renowned politician in Kano has declared his support for the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Yakassai however, is being uneasy about the unwillingness of President Muhammadu Buhari to support Tinubu.

Yakassai identified that Buhari not being committed to Tinubu quest to be President might have some effect. However, he maintained that the real power lies among the Nigerian people who are going to vote on the day of the election. He analyzed that Buhari might have his preferred candidate other than BAT, which he claimed won’t change the fact that Nigerians already know the candidate they are supporting on Election day.

He said, ”I have this feeling from my own experience and observation that Buhari has never been committed to Tinubu’s Presidency and being the President, all the power under his control, his disapproval can have some effect for a candidate. However, Nigeria elections has shown that it will be difficult for an Individual no matter how powerful he is to convince Nigerian people to support his own view rather than what they are looking for in terms of quality.”



MemeOverlord (

)