Buhari Has Met The Expectations Of Nigerians, Nigeria Is Better – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, The Minister of Information and Culture recently stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has made a lot of progress in Nigeria, since he came into power. He made the statement on Monday, 20th February, 2023 while he was a guest on the NTA programme, Good Morning Nigeria.

According to Mr Lai Mohammed, he said that Nigeria is now better than it was 2015 when PDP was in power.

Quoting a post made on Instablog9ja, it was reported that Lai Mohammed said that Buhari’s government met the expectations of Nigerians and that numerous attempts to discredit the government and the country were caused by people that did not want the country to succeed.

While speaking on some achievements of President Buhari, Lai Mohammed said, “In 2015, the entire North East region was inaccessible and twenty of the twenty-seven Local Government Areas in Borno State were under the occupation and control of Boko Haram insurgents. The minister said presently no part of Nigeria’s territory was under the occupation and control of Boko Haram.”

“In 2015, Nigeria was the number one importer of rice from Thailand, but with the current administration’s policies and programmes on agriculture, the country is self-sufficient in the staple and food in general. He said millions of farmers had been empowered with the Anchor Borrowers Programme while the number of rice mills in the country had increased from two in 2015 to 60 presently.”

“Under the administration’s social intervention programmes, 10 million pupils were fed daily while two million households benefitted from Conditional Cash Transfers, among others. The administration had constructed 17,000 km of new roads and rehabilitated 8,000 km across the country. He said Mr Buhari’s government would continue to build a progressive and prosperous nation and would not be cowed or intimidated by the naysayers.”

