Buhari Has Done His Part To Free Nigeria, Now We Must Do Our Part – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for president, complimented President Muhammadu Buhari for governing the nation with bravery and selflessness. At a rally in Gusau, Zamfara State, Tinubu claimed that Buhari had contributed to freeing Nigeria from the opposition’s control and that Nigerians should let him to continue contributing by releasing the nation from their agenda.

Tinubu reportedly told Zamfara locals that Buhari has earned a place in history and that he will be treated nicely as a result of his services to the country, according to the article from Premium Times. He then criticized the opposition and pleaded with Nigerians to resist those who wanted to return to the past.

“President Buhari has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land. Do not let others fool you into returning to the past where you had no hope and had no say regarding the life you shall live.”

