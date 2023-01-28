buhari Has Done His Part. Now, I Must Free Nigerians From The Selfish Plans Of The Opposition-Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and President Muhammadu buhari. Recall that Tinubu was earlier reported to have taken a swipe at the buhari administration, saying that the fuel scarcity and new Naira policy were particularly designed to work against him.

However, speaking at the APC rally in Gasau, the Zamfara State capital, the former Lagos Governor restated his support for the president. He went on to urge Nigerians to reject the opposition parties so he can finish off the good work which they (the opposition parties) have taken against the country.

He said:

“I have supported buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office. When the true history of this moment is written, President buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation. Do not pay heed to the opposition for their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor.

We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. buhari has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now, I must do my part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have taken for you and our beloved land.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Source: Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: JennDaniels (via 50minds

News )

#buhari #Part #Free #Nigerians #Selfish #Plans #OppositionTinububuhari Has Done His Part. Now, I Must Free Nigerians From The Selfish Plans Of The Opposition-Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-28 22:09:07