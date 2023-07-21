Buhari gifted Obama $2,260 mat, leather covers after winning 2015 presidential election

Former President Muhammadu Buhari gifted ex-United States President Barack Obama a mat with a geometric pattern some weeks after winning the 2015 presidential election, a U.S. State Department document seen by Peoples Gazette shows.

The document indicated that the gift included a “7′ diameter circular leather mat with geometric pattern and “three 28′ diameter leather covers for seating pads.”

According to the State Department, the gifts were received on July 19, 2015. Mr Buhari was sworn in as president on May 29. Mr Obama was accused by the Peoples Democratic Party of unduly interfering in the 2015 presidential election to the disadvantage of then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The U.S. government said the gifts’ estimated value was $2,260.00.

The gifts of Mr Buhari were contained in the details of items presented to Mr Obama in the annual filing by the U.S. agency’s protocol office.

Several gifts U.S. presidents receive from foreign leaders are deposited in the National Archives and Records Administration.

The gifts include tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value, as defined by the statute, noted the document

“Also included are gifts received in previous years, including one in 2010, one in 2012, 17 in 2013, two in 2014, two in 2015, and 34 in 2017. These latter gifts are being reported in this year’s report for calendar year 2018 because the Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, did not receive the relevant information to include them in earlier reports,” the agency explained.