Buhari Gave N2 Trillion To Governors To Pay Pensions But Some Of Them Refused To Do So – Okechukwu

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has blasted some Nigerian governors for not appreciating what president Muhammadu Buhari has done for some of them during his eight years in office.

Osita Okechukwu stated that at a point, President Muhammadu Buhari brought out over N2 trillion and gave it to state governors to pay salaries and pension to people in their states.

Osita Okechukwu went on to disclose that instead of using the money to pay pensioners and workers what was owed to them, some of the governors refused to do so despite receiving the money.

Speaking further, Osita Okechukwu noted that some of these workers were owed many months of unpaid salaries, pensions, and gratuities. Osita Okechukwu went on to say that apart from paying pensions and salaries to workers, some of these governors ensured that they frustrate Muhammadu Buhari’s push to give local government the need autonomy they deserved.

Watch From 17:55 Minute Of The Video Below:

Content created and supplied by: Lighthousemedia (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #Gave #Trillion #Governors #Pay #Pensions #Refused #OkechukwuBuhari Gave N2 Trillion To Governors To Pay Pensions But Some Of Them Refused To Do So – Okechukwu Publish on 2023-02-20 22:43:07