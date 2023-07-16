NEWS

Buhari Failed Woefully, Tinubu Can’t Afford To Disappoint Nigerians – Baba Ahmed

According to Punch, Baba Ahmed, the spokesman for he Northern Elders Forum, shared his thoughts about the expectation the North and other Nigerians thought about the past president Buhari.

According to Punch, Baba Ahmed said that the last president Buhari, alledgedly deceived Nigerians including Northerns because Buhari failed woefully. He failed the North and the nation as a whole. Baba Ahmed said that Buhari raised a lot of expectations but left the country a lot worse than he met it before he finished his tenure.

According to Punch, Baba Ahmed said that we are hoping that president Bola Tinubu will learn from the past government. He also said that Buhari’s government was a failure and he was alledgedly weak to creat a better government. Baba Ahmed said that we don’t have another 8 years to lose, so president Bola Tinubu should be agile and have a secure country.

Source: Punch

