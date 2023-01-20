Buhari extends IG Baba’s term before the national elections.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The mandate of Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General (IG) of Police, has been extended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The extension, which was announced in a letter to the appropriate authorities, put an end to rumors that he would likely retire prior to the general election, which will take place on February 25.

There had been a lot of talk about Baba retiring before the elections.

But yesterday, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at State House, Abuja, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Dingyadi highlighted the concerns in a press conference.

As opposed to what had been previously anticipated, the IG’s tenure has already been extended by Buhari, according to Dingyadi.The rules for the IG’s retirement have altered, according to the minister, as a result of the Police Act 2020.

When asked by reporters if the IG would retire after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 on March 1, 2023, Dingyadi responded, “I don’t know where you got your record, but let me say that by the provisions of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period, and Mr. President has already given him a letter of appointment in that regard.”

Consequently, the question of the IG traveling during this election season does not exist.

On April 6, 2021, Buhari named Baba, who was at the time the Deputy Inspector General of Police, as the interim Inspector General of Police. In June 2021, the Police Council confirmed Baba as the substantive Inspector General of Police.

The anticipated retirement of the IG, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police, numerous Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and 290 other police officers in the first quarter of this year had raised some concerns.

The minister further confirmed that the federal All Progressives Congress administration’s reforms had significantly decreased the amount of corruption within the Nigeria Police rank and file.

“I must say, our research has shown that levels of corruption have significantly decreased as a result of this government’s changes, even before this police proposal or bill,” he said.

Dingyadi revealed that the FEC had approved a draft bill for an Act to construct Nigerian Police Institutes. He claimed that the purpose of the law was to provide legal support for the country’s existing training facilities rather than to create new ones.

He said, “It is important to note that the ministry is leading police reforms with the strong backing of the administration and stakeholders to address recognized inadequacies in the training and retraining of police officers as part of Mr. President’s reform of the Nigerian Police ecosystem.

“They have addressed the issue of inadequate funding to maintain the training institutions and have renovated and upgraded the facilities and institutions that are currently used for police training nationwide.” They have also developed a solid structure for the management and administration of the institutions.

“In consideration of the foregoing, the Federal Executive Council has graciously approved the draft bill for an act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training Schools and Institutions to serve as centers for professional training of officers, the Nigerian Police Force, and other related matters,” reads a statement from the Federal Executive Council today.

