Buhari Didn’t Tell Us That The Naira Will Expire, The Old Notes Remain Valid For Us-Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency the former National chairman of the All progressive congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that president Muhammadu Buhari didn’t tell them in 2015 when he was campaigning for him that the Naira note will expire one day, which has made them insist that the old naira note remain valid.

The APC chieftain Adam Oshiomhole made the statement while speaking at his campaign rally in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state.

According to the statement from Adam Oshiomhole, and i quote, “When I campaigned for Buhari across the country in 2015, I didn’t campaign to change the naira. Buhari didn’t tell us that the naira will expire, The naira notes remain valid for us.”

He also said that the government is backing people who are extorting 20% of Nigeria money, which have made them to take President Buhari to court, because this is not part of the APC manifesto or their agreement.

Below is the link to watch the video

oLatest (

)