Buhari claims the CBN is making efforts to ensure the orderly circulation of new naira notes.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

To better disseminate the new naira notes, President Muhammadu Buhari said he is taking steps.

On Saturday, presidential spokeswoman Garba Shehu released a statement in which the president explained his rationale for redesigning the naira to combat the illegal accumulation of wealth.

While recognizing reports of lengthy lineups at banks, Buhari said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working on steps to “prevent chaos” over the issue of the new notes.

In a statement released on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari promised that his administration “would guarantee that residents are uninjured in their enterprises and no interruption is created to the whole supply chain” as a result of the impending conclusion of the currency exchange.”

President Buhari said that the currency reforms were targeted at those stockpiling illegal cash and not at the average man and that they had become essential to eliminate counterfeits, corruption, and terrorist financing. This prompted widespread indignation and condemnation from the opposition.

This, he claimed, would stabilize and boost the economy.

President Buhari has given firm guarantees that the government would not abandon the poor to their own destiny while acknowledging that the lowest sector of society is enduring difficulties since they typically hold hard currency at home for different needs.

He reaffirmed that the Central Bank and other commercial banks are taking measures to expedite the delivery of the new notes and prevent a cash crunch and anarchy.

Imoleayo98 (

)