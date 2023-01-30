buhari: Boko Haram is being used by foreign forces to destroy Nigeria.

On Monday in Kano State, President Major General Muhammadu buhari (ret.) claimed that some foreign individuals are allegedly involved in a plot to destabilize the nation using Boko Haram.

At a luncheon held in his honor at the Kano Government House, buhari revealed the information and said, “It is unfortunate that Boko Haram prevented the country from using its resources in the Lake Chad Basin.”

We have demonstrated to Nigerians and the rest of the world how rich in natural resources we are.

Out of the 27 local governments in Borno State, he remembered how Boko Haram rebels had taken over 17 of them.

Boko Haram controls half of Yobe State. If not, how can Western education be considered haram? “I suspect there is an international group that wants to destroy Nigeria.”

“We fight against the groups attempting to destroy Nigeria for our land, but we are extremely fortunate.”

“I am grateful for the support Nigerians have given me; we share a common identity,” he continued.

