buhari Berths In Lagos For Lekki DeepSeaPort Commissioning

President Muhammadu buhari has arrived in Lagos, where he will preside over the two-day “Lagos Festival of Projects Commissioning,” which will include the commissioning of famous projects. He is anticipated to order five significant projects. At around 3.40 p.m., buhari arrived on a Nigeria Airforce plane at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja. He then departed for the commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lekki. At precisely 4.25 p.m., he arrived at Lekki Deep Sea Port and immediately went to the official commissioning location. On Monday, at at 3:38 pm, the president landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Presidential wing.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu met buhari at the airport. Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, was also waiting to greet him at the airport. At a quick ceremony at the airport, the president looked over the honor guard. After endorsing Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, in Bauchi State during the All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential campaign, buhari travelled to Lagos. He arrived in Lagos behind tight security. buhari will dedicate the Lekki Deep Sea Port, one of the largest ports in the world, the 32 metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, the 18.75-kilometer Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway with its six lanes of rigid pavement, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the renowned Lagos Blue Line rail project in Lagos.

