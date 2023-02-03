Buhari Begs Nigerians To Give Him 7 Days To Resolve New Naira Notes Crisis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has begged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the new naira notes crisis which is now a problem across the country as a result of the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He stated this while speaking to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), who came to meet him at Aso Rock Villa so as to find solutions to the cash squeeze.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, he said the currency re-design will boost the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts in about the commitment of banks in particular to see to the success of the policy.

Some banks are inefficient and being greedy.

Buhari has seen on television on the shortage of cash and the hardship it has caused to local businesses and ordinary people and gave assurances that the balance of 7 out of the 10 days extension will be used to tackle the challenges that prevent its successful implementation.

The All Progressive Congress governors had told Buhari the reason they support his decision on the re-design of currency as it was good, its execution had been bitches and their constituents were becoming more upset.

They urge the president to use his power to direct the concurrent use of the new and old naira notes till the end of the year.

Buhari promised to act in a way that there will be solution.

