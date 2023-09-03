Buhari Became President In 2015 As A Result Of BAT’s Political Capacities & Proof Of Genius-Farotimi

One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has stated that former president, Muhammadu Buhari was able to emerge as the president of Nigeria in 2015 due to the political capacities of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This statement was contained in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday

It is no longer news that president Muhammadu Buhari was the president of Nigeria for two terms. He first emerged as the president in 2015 before he was reelected in 2019

However, he finally handed over power to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on may 29 after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the latter as the winner of the presidential election that went down across the nation on Feb 25th

According to Dele Farotimi, Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have become the president of Nigeria if not for the political capacities of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his proof of genius

Kindly read his full post below

Bodeblogs (

)