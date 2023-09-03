NEWS

Buhari Became President In 2015 As A Result Of BAT’s Political Capacities & Proof Of Genius- Dele Farotimi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Dele Farotimi, a spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as Nigeria’s president in 2015 was due to the political capabilities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Farotimi made this statement in a post on his official Twitter page.

He acknowledged that Buhari served as Nigeria’s president for two terms, initially in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. However, he highlighted that Buhari eventually handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29 following INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

Farotimi credited Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political capacities and proof of genius as instrumental in Buhari’s presidency, suggesting that without Tinubu’s influence, Buhari might not have become president.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below and don’t forget to like, share and follow the page.

Bubutain (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

9 mins ago

Consider The Fact That Just 11 Men Collectively Ruled Different African Countries For 347 Years -FFK

17 mins ago

What To Do After Sex To Stay Healthy

19 mins ago

Nyesom Wike Is Not The Only One Who Spent Money To Keep PDP As A Strong Opposition Party- NWC Member

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button