Buhari Became President In 2015 As A Result Of BAT’s Political Capacities & Proof Of Genius- Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as Nigeria’s president in 2015 was due to the political capabilities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Farotimi made this statement in a post on his official Twitter page.

He acknowledged that Buhari served as Nigeria’s president for two terms, initially in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. However, he highlighted that Buhari eventually handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29 following INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

Farotimi credited Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political capacities and proof of genius as instrumental in Buhari’s presidency, suggesting that without Tinubu’s influence, Buhari might not have become president.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below and don’t forget to like, share and follow the page.

Bubutain (

)