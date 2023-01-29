NEWS

Buhari backs CBN over old naira deadline amid outcry for extension

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari backs CBN over old naira deadline amid outcry for extension

The executive president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari, says that if Nigerians feel like they should cry blood, he will not extend the new naira note deadline.

He further stated that three months have been allowed for everyone to do the needful, and it is also sufficient time for all Nigerians to adapt to the new procedures. “But I don’t know why people are complaining endlessly about the naira note deadline,” he said.

According to him, three months from October until December have been allowed for individuals to change their old currencies into the new ones. I don’t know why Nigerians are still complaining. “But if you like crying blood, I will not extend the deadline of the new Naira note, even if it is for a day,” buhari said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article. Do you think this policy will be okay with all Nigerians?

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds
News )

#buhari #backs #CBN #naira #deadline #outcry #extensionbuhari backs CBN over old naira deadline amid outcry for extension Publish on 2023-01-29 09:06:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa

3 mins ago

2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

10 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After A Young Secondary School Pupil Donates Money For His Campaign

18 mins ago

Reactions As Obi Receives Cash Donation From An SS2 Female Student With Igbo And Yoruba Names

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button