buhari backs CBN over old naira deadline amid outcry for extension

The executive president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari, says that if Nigerians feel like they should cry blood, he will not extend the new naira note deadline.

He further stated that three months have been allowed for everyone to do the needful, and it is also sufficient time for all Nigerians to adapt to the new procedures. “But I don’t know why people are complaining endlessly about the naira note deadline,” he said.

According to him, three months from October until December have been allowed for individuals to change their old currencies into the new ones. I don’t know why Nigerians are still complaining. “But if you like crying blood, I will not extend the deadline of the new Naira note, even if it is for a day,” buhari said.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds

News )

