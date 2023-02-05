Buhari asks Nigerians to vote for Tinubu as president

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed him.

Nigerian Tribune paper gathered that, the open declaration is expected to put an end to the ongoing speculation that there is rift between Mr Buhari and Mr Tinubu.

Recall how the APC presidential candidate sparked outrage last week when, at a rally in Ogun State, he claimed that the redesign of the Naira and its scarcity were intentional attempts to harm his campaign.

Days after the outburst, the governors of Kaduna and Kano, Umar Ganduje and Nasir El-Rufai, alleged in separate interviews that “elements” close to the president were working against Mr. Tinubu’s aspirations.

However, Mr. Buhari stated on Saturday in Nasarawa that he fully supports Mr. Tinubu’s rise to power.

“I’m glad to be here today as part of the campaign to elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president and to serve a second and final term as governor of Nasarawa State. I sincerely appreciate you braving the elements and spending hours in the sun.

“I want to congratulate you and reassure you that we will triumph completely. I knew Ahmed Bola Tinubu more than 20 years ago. Considering all the issues we encountered, as I previously mentioned, I visited every local government in that time period. When I ran for reelection in 2019, I travelled to every state. I’ll keep running for Bola Tinubu, the president declared.

