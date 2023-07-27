‘Buhari Asked That If We De-value Naira What Are We Going To Gain And Nobody Answered Him’ – Benson Upah

The Head of Information and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Benson Upah has alleged that the immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to devalue the naira because of its implications on the Nigerian economy. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that certain people brought the suggestion of floating the naira in which the former President rejected because he didn’t see any reason why Nigeria should take that route.

He said, ”We have started missing Buhari now and for those who were saying the End of Nigeria is Buhari, I kept reminding them that it is not fair to access any leader based on what the leader did or failed to do. There are people now crying after his departure and the man has not left for up to two months. But you see, Buhari tried to manage this situation. And he asked that if we de-value the naira what are we going to gain and nobody answered him. I’m not a Buhari’s spokesperson but the fact is that he refused to do this because he knew the implications.”

