buhari Arrives Lagos State To Inaugurates Key Projects Executed By Governor Sanwo-olu

The President, Retired Major General Muhammadu buhari, has come in Lagos State to inaugurate critical projects performed by the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Among these projects are the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Imota Rice Mill, the Blue Rail line, and the 18.75-kilometer, six-lane Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway with firm pavement. Monday at 3:33 pm, buhari landed at the Murtala Muhammad Airport.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as well as the Governors of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, and Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, are present at the event to welcome the President. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti State, the Service Chiefs, and members of the Lagos State Executive Council are also present.

Recalls that buhari was in Bauchi State earlier to officially present the APC candidates to the Bauchi electorate during an APC rally, and that he is now due to travel for Lagos, where he would begin his two-day working visit.

In Lagos, buhari will announce a number of projects, including the Lekki deep sea port, the blue line rail project that will run from Mile 2 (on the mainland) to Marina, the 32-metric-ton Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, and the 18.75-kilometer Eleko to Epe T Junction express expressway. Others include the John Randle centre for Yoruba culture and history and the blue line rail phase 2 groundbreaking (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko).

Publish on 2023-01-23 18:42:04